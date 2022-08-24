U.S. and world news for Aug. 24

Six months since Russia invaded: Today marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s also Ukraine’s Independence Day and the Ukrainians have been celebrating in part by parading captured Russian tanks and other armament in the streets of the capital city Kyiv. President Biden announced today that the U.S. will be sending another $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Plot to kill MI governor: A jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has convicted two men of planning to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. They are Barry Croft, Jr., and Adam Fox. The maximum sentence would be life in prison. Shortly before the trial began, Donald Trump called the plot to kill Whitmer that was broken up by the FBI a hoax.

Student loan forgiveness: President Biden was expected today to announce a plan for the federal government to forgive up to $10,000 in individual student loans. The forgiveness program would be limited to people carrying student loan debt whose income is no more than $125,000 a year.

Election results: Congressman Charlie Crist has won Florida’s Democratic Primary to run against Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis for governor of Florida. Crist previously served as Florida’s governor. Congressman Jerry Nadler won a primary contest against Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney to run in the 12th Congressional District in New York City. Congressman Jamal Bowman won the Democratic Primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District to run in November. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan defeated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in a special Congressional election. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney defeated challenger state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi for the Democratic nomination to run in the 17th Congressional District. Congressman Mondaire Jones was defeated in a crowded primary field in the 10th Congressional District that saw Dan Goldman win the Democratic nomination.

Q2 financials from Macy’s: Macy’s, which owns the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brick and mortar and online businesses, this morning reported second quarter 2022 net sales of $5.6 billion, a slight drop from the $5.647 billion reported in the second quarter last year. Net income was $275 million compared with $345 million in the second quarter last year.

Len Dawson dies: Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has died in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 87 following several years of declining health. Dawson had been named most valuable player in the 1970 Super Bowl.



