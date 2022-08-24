Home Aviation Westchester County Airport leads nation with greatest average fare price increase

Westchester County Airport leads nation with greatest average fare price increase

Westchester County Airport has recorded the highest spike in average fare prices during the first quarter of this year, according to a new survey by SmartAsset.

The White Plains-based facility recorded an average first quarter fare of $380, a 45.5% year-over-year increase from $119. Westchester County Airport was one of two U.S. airports that saw fare increases of more than 40% during this period, with Philadelphia International Airport being the other.

In comparison to the other airports serving the lower New York market, Newark Liberty International recorded a 39.1% average fare increase from $93 to $331, John F. Kennedy International Airport saw a 32.6% increase from $86 to $350 and LaGuardia reported at 16.1% increase from $38 to $272. Connecticut’s Bradley International recorded a 28.2% year-over-year average far increase from $73 to $331; the SmartAsset study did not provide data for New York Stewart International Airport and Tweed New Haven Airport.

