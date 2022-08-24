Home Fairfield Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement in contested vote

Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement in contested vote

By
Phil Hall
-

Bob Stefanowski, the Republican Party candidate for the Connecticut governorship, lost the nomination of the Independent Party in a tie-breaking vote that is being contested by his campaign.

According to a CTMirror report, the party’s vote between Stefanowski and Rob Hotaling, a Liberian-born senior vice president with Webster Bank, ended in a 79-79 tie, with party chairman Mike Telesca casting a tie-breaking vote. However, the Stefanowski campaign protested the result by stating the party’s bylaws require a second vote in the case of a tie, with Telesca voting twice as a party member and then by casting the tie-breaker vote.

The Stefanowski campaign can challenge the vote in court, but has yet to announce that it would go that route.

Hotaling was endorsed by the party’s state central committee, which endorsed Stefanowski in the 2018 and brought him more than 25,000 votes that election. While the Independent Party has traditionally endorsed Republican candidates, Hotaling defined his victory as “a turning point for this party.”

Previous articleConnecticut Green Bank seeks director of environmental infrastructure programs
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here