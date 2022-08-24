Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement in contested vote

Bob Stefanowski, the Republican Party candidate for the Connecticut governorship, lost the nomination of the Independent Party in a tie-breaking vote that is being contested by his campaign.

According to a CTMirror report, the party’s vote between Stefanowski and Rob Hotaling, a Liberian-born senior vice president with Webster Bank, ended in a 79-79 tie, with party chairman Mike Telesca casting a tie-breaking vote. However, the Stefanowski campaign protested the result by stating the party’s bylaws require a second vote in the case of a tie, with Telesca voting twice as a party member and then by casting the tie-breaker vote.

The Stefanowski campaign can challenge the vote in court, but has yet to announce that it would go that route.

Hotaling was endorsed by the party’s state central committee, which endorsed Stefanowski in the 2018 and brought him more than 25,000 votes that election. While the Independent Party has traditionally endorsed Republican candidates, Hotaling defined his victory as “a turning point for this party.”