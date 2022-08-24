Home Environment Connecticut Green Bank seeks director of environmental infrastructure programs

Connecticut Green Bank seeks director of environmental infrastructure programs

Phil Hall
The Connecticut Green Bank is seeking a candidate to fill the newly created position of director of environmental infrastructure programs.

In a press statement, the organization said was looking for an “entrepreneurial leader” who would be “tasked with designing, implementing, and overseeing new programs to raise revenues to deploy environmental infrastructure in the state with a focus on decarbonization and climate resilience.”

“Over the last year, our team has been meeting with key stakeholders to discuss environmental infrastructure, gathering information about their existing policies, programs, resources, and goals, as we create a comprehensive plan for addressing these subsectors,” said Bryan Garcia, president and CEO of the Connecticut Green Bank. “Those conversations have helped us define the qualifications, experience, skills, and personality of the candidates we want to consider for this important new role. The ideal candidate could have a background in finance, policy, or environmental sciences.”

For more information about the position is online at https://ctgreenbank.applicantpro.com/jobs/2531572.html.

Phil Hall
