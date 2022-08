The City of Stamford is seeking input on the viability of starting a ferry service to Manhattan.

The city has posted an online survey to determine how residents commute into New York City and whether they would use the proposed ferry for reaching their Manhattan offices. The survey also seeks to measure local consideration of issues including rising fuel costs and climate change.

The survey will be available online through Aug. 25 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TTJYBB2.