Robeks to open first New York location in Carmel

The Robeks smoothie chain will be opening its first New York location next month in Putnam County.

The new outlet will be located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel. A ribbon-cutting opening ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Robeks was founded in 1996 and has approximately 90 locations in 13 states. The chain has six locations in Fairfield County.