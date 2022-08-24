Stamford’s Aircastle Ltd. names Roy Chandran as CFO

Aircastle Ltd., a Stamford-headquartered aircraft leasing company, has named Roy Chandran as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Sept. 1.

Chandran has served as interim CFO since July 28 when Aaron Dahlke resigned from the CFO position. Chandran was appointed Aircastle’s chief strategy officer in March 2020 and had previously served as a director at Citi in the Global Structured Solutions Group.

“We are pleased to have Roy succeed Aaron as our chief financial officer, particularly given his extensive capital markets experience and relationships,” said Aircastle CEO Mike Inglese. “Roy’s willingness to immediately step into the interim assignment and quickly accept the permanent role underscores the depth of our management bench and succession planning processes.”