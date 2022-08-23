Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess

A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.

According to Robert Mallen, first assistant chief of the Beekman Fire District, on Aug. 22 at approximately 12:48 p.m., the Beekman Fire District was dispatched to the farm because of a report of a propane truck leaking into multiple buildings.

“Upon arrival, crews encountered an active fire involving multiple vehicles including the propane truck and adjacent buildings,” Mallen reported. “A second alarm was quickly requested, and initial fire suppression efforts were attempted but unsuccessful due to the rapid fire spread fueled by propane.”

Mallen reported once the immediate area was deemed safe enough, firefighters worked to cool the propane truck tank and suppress the fire burning the buildings and vehicles as well as contain the fire from spreading to any of the other buildings. He said that it took about three hours to bring the fire under control. He said that the animals on the property were unharmed. One firefighter received minor injuries. Two buildings were destroyed along with numerous vehicles.

A total of 28 firefighting vehicles responded to the scene from fire departments in Beekman, Union Vale, Pawling, East Fishkill Lagrange, Dover, Hughsonville, New Hackensack, Millbrook, East Clinton, Patterson and Kent. Also on the scene were the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, Dutchess County Hazmat, Dutchess County Fire Investigation, Dutchess County Sheriffs, and the New York State Police. The New York State DOCCS also provided assistance. Fire companies from Roosevelt, Pleasant Valley, Glenham and New Milford in Connecticut were on stand-by duty.

Jennifer Cicerone Cunningham of Barton Orchards thanked the community for an outpouring of support, saying, “We are overwhelmed by all of the phone calls, texts and check ins. We are devastated but thankful that everyone got out safely. We expect to be open soon for picking as we still have lots of crops available … and the Tap Room survived, so more to come on that.”

An investigation into the fire is underway. Barton Orchards’ management said they intend to rebuild.