Trump’s former Greenwich mansion relisted at discounted price

Phil Hall
The Greenwich mansion that was once the Connecticut residence of Donald and Ivana Trump is back on the market at a discounted price of $29.9 million.

The 19,773-square-foot residence at 21 Vista Drive was built in 1939 and features eight bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. The waterfront property is located within Indian Harbor, a private gated community.

The former president purchased the home for $4 million in 1984, which was acquired by Ivana in their 1991 divorce settlement. Ivana sold the property in 1998 for $15 million, which set a record price for Greenwich luxury real estate.

The home’s owners, former Bear Stearns executive Robert Steinberg and his wife Suzanne, initially listed the property in October 2014 for $54 million, then lowered it to $45 million in May 2016 before taking it off the market later that year. The house was last relisted in December 2020 at $32 million but was pulled from the market after four months.

