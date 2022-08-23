Home Latest News Rye’s LICT Corp. seeks new CEO

Rye’s LICT Corp. seeks new CEO

By
Phil Hall
-

LICT Corp., a Rye-based holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and telecommunications services, has announced the launch for a search for a new chief executive officer.

Mario J. Gabelli, the current CEO (pictured here), will transition to the role of executive chairman. Gabelli is also chairman, CEO and chief investment officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

“The search will focus on an individual with broadband experience, who will augment and accelerate LICT’s plan to deploy high speed broadband service to the communities we serve in six states,” said the company in a press statement.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

