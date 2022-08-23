Rye’s LICT Corp. seeks new CEO

LICT Corp., a Rye-based holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and telecommunications services, has announced the launch for a search for a new chief executive officer.

Mario J. Gabelli, the current CEO (pictured here), will transition to the role of executive chairman. Gabelli is also chairman, CEO and chief investment officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

“The search will focus on an individual with broadband experience, who will augment and accelerate LICT’s plan to deploy high speed broadband service to the communities we serve in six states,” said the company in a press statement.