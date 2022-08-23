Aspetuck Land Trust buys 7.8-acre parcel in Monroe for $20K

The Westport-headquartered Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) has acquired 7.8 acres of open space at 38 Guinea Road in Monroe.

According to a report in The Monroe Sun, the ALT purchased the property from the Boy Scouts of America’s Connecticut Yankee Council for $20,000. The property – which includes glacial features, a pond, streams and wetlands – is the ALT’s first acquisition since it merged last year with the Monroe Land Trust.

“Monroe is a natural extension of our mission and programs and this merger enables us to protect more of the open spaces in our region that are so important to us and future generations” said Bill Kraekel, president of ALT.

Photo courtesy of the Aspetuck Land Trust