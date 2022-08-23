Diana Spence named executive director at Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has appointed Diana Spence as the new executive director.

Spence formerly served as the chamber’s communications manager. She replaces Sarah Grossman, who stepped down after two years in the leadership role.

“During the last year, as the chamber’s manager of communications, Diana has been instrumental in the chamber’s growth and its greater visibility within the community,” said Dan O’Brien, the chamber’s board chairman. “Diana has also been a leader in the development of the chamber’s new website and the launch of our Community Gift Card program, both of which will be available next month.”