Montgomery officials order water restrictions for residents

The Orange County Village of Montgomery has become the latest Hudson Valley locality to enact a restriction on water usage.

Montgomery officials announced the Level 2 Water Restriction on the village’s website, declaring that all outside water use will be eliminated until further notice.

“If water consumption isn’t reduced and water well levels continue to drop, the village will be forced to put emergency wells into use,” the village website stated.

Montgomery joins Rockland County, the City of Kingston and Villages of Florida and Pine Bush in having local water restrictions put into place this month.