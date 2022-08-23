Home Economy Survey: Most Americans fear student loan debt forgiveness will trigger more inflation

Survey: Most Americans fear student loan debt forgiveness will trigger more inflation

By
Phil Hall
-

A new nationwide poll finds the majority of Americans are concerned that a forgiveness of student loan debt will drive inflation to higher levels.

According to a CNBC poll of 5,142 adults, 59% of respondents said they were apprehensive that student loan forgiveness would make inflation worse, while 30% said there should be no student loan forgiveness for anyone. The survey also found that 34% of respondents stating only those in financial need should have loans forgiven while 32% were in favor of loan forgiveness for all who have student debt.

There are roughly 44 million borrowers who owe a collective $1.7 trillion in federal student loan debt. A pause on loan repayments that was enacted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is scheduled to expire on Aug. 31. CNBC reported that some experts are predicting that the Biden administration will announce a decision on whether it will extend the pause prior to the Aug. 31 deadline.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

