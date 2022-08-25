Swim Outlet suits put you ‘in the swim’

Though the calendar says “end of August,” it’s still not too late for swimsuit season. (After all, it’s always summer somewhere in the world, right?)

Founded in 2000 in the San Francisco Bay area, with a distribution center in Cincinnati, SwimOutlet.com is an online destination for all-things-swim, the largest online specialty store for swimming, active recreation, triathlon, beach and watersport merchandise in North America, with more than 25 million suits sold to date.

“The beauty is that we cover so many categories – performance swim, activewear, fashion, beach,” says CMO Alexander Sienkiewicz. “The company has every category under its hood, more than 500 brands.”

The best sellers, he adds, are Speedo and MagicSuit. “But also our best sellers are our bundle of other brands that cater to contemporary fashion – Roxy or Billabong for juniors plus designers such as La Blanca, Ralph Lauren, Gottex. Our claim to fame is offering the most competitive pricing online, and we make it easy on the consumer, who wants the best possible price. That’s an important pillar for us….We sell swimwear starting at $25 up to an average $80 range.”

Swim Outlet’s most popular suit right now is the Manhattan Beach long-sleeve. The company sent me one of these suits, and I found the quality to be excellent. The high-end fabric includes a lining, fits great and is completely comfortable.

The Sporti x Stef Corgel Collection draws inspiration from the adventurous fitness-training athlete Stef Corgel, who embraces her individuality. Sporti is SwimOutlet’s top performance, private-label swimwear line.

And you’ll love the return policy. Says Sienkiewicz: “Our return policy is no questions asked and return within 30 days. We offer ‘Happy Returns’ that allow for in-person returns – it’s a pain to incur shipping costs – (through) a vendor called “Happy Returns,” who partners with many local destinations…. They scan it and you’re done. Just give them the product and they send it back. All must have original tags.”

Says Daniela Bascunan, vice president of design, Sporti: “It’s a really exciting time in swimwear right now as consumers are embracing color again. Swimwear has become an extension of their wardrobes and consumers are choosing colors and styles that further express their personalities. Some of the key trends I’ve been seeing are higher cut legs and high-waisted cuts, interesting strap details and bolder prints. Lots of texture-ribs, seersucker, crinkle done in beautiful saturated earthy brights.

“One of the fun trends I’m seeing is the return of the ’90s. Think higher-cut legs, high-waisted bikini bottoms, sports bra-inspired tops, all done in bright pastels. This trend is not only fun but highly functional as well and is perfect for the active consumer.”

I’ve got no doubt about it: All Swim Outlet suits are designed to get sweaty and salty.

For more, click here and follow me on Instagram@DebbiKickham.