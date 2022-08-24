Walking on sunshine at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

Recently, WAG luxury beauty and travel writer Debbi K. Kickham took one for the team and visited Hawaii with her husband and frequent writing partner, William D. Kickham. Yes, it is, as we joke, a dirty job but someone has to do it. Here’s her report:

My husband Bill and I recently took a glorious – and long overdue, for us – trip to the Hawaiian island of Oahu where we experienced a superb hotel here that we had never visited previously.

If you’re seeking a Hawaiian resort with a heavy dose of warm aloha, look no further than the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa in Honolulu. While I’ve taken more than 25 trips to Hawaii in 25 years, I had never stayed at Marriott’s Honolulu property. I was intrigued by the luxury resort’s new third-floor Queensbreak pool and amenity deck – where you are really walking on sunshine.

It features both an adult and family pool, private cabanas, a kids’ splash lawn, firepits and an open-air restaurant with live music and entertainment. I can highly recommend this property for families and couples – especially newlyweds – as the resort offers pretty much everything you could want in a luxury Hawaiian property, where you can enjoy first-rate R&R in an excellent location on Oahu. And let’s not forget the lunch service at the pool.

Of course, much of the aloha spirit stemmed from Queen Lili’uokalani herself (1838-1917) – author, composer and the last sovereign monarch of the Hawaiian Islands. The land on which the Waikiki Beach Marriott was built previously housed the two summer homes of the queen during her reign. It was here that she spent much of her time hosting family and friends, composing songs (her most famous is “Aloha Oe,” the quintessential Hawaiian song, featuring the well-known, moving lyrics “Until we meet again.”) In the spirit of Queen Lili’uokalani, the Waikiki Beach Marriott carries on the tradition of hosting guests on Oahu’s shores.

The property spans 5.2 acres and is across the street from Waikiki Beach – so the warm Pacific Ocean waters greet you every day, and accessibility to the beach couldn’t be easier. Let’s face it, you travel to Waikiki to be on the beach, and there’s a cool vibe there – especially when you are perfectly situated to see all the surfers out at the popular Queen’s surf break in the water. Make sure to bring a floatie from home – or just pick one up at any of the ubiquitous ABC stores. (There’s one on every corner and it’s also a great place for Hawaiian souvenirs.) There’s really nothing like parking your posterior in the Pacific, where you can indulge in magnificent views of Diamond Head and Waikiki. The beach that is directly across from the Marriott features a break wall that creates a shallow, lagoon-type of environment without waves, which is ideal for small children – and for floating. Think of it as your own private plunge pool.

The resort also has great restaurants, so there’s no need to go off-property for fine dining at its best. However, I will say that one night we simply bought sandwiches at the ABC store and ate dinner as we luxuriated in our beautiful room at the hotel. It was splendiferous. The surroundings made the tuna sandwich and ginger beer all the tastier. Afterward, we worked out in the hotel’s expansive and beautiful fitness center, which really is a gym dandy. It’s got all the equipment you need so you can indulge and still fit into your bikini.

If you’re like us, you’ll settle into the sunny atmosphere and feel nothing but gratitude for being lucky enough to visit Oahu and the Waikiki Beach Marriott – where you can truly enjoy the lei of the land.

