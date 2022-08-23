(US) Open season

The US Open kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, and runs through Sept. 11. But for many tennis buffs, the excitement of the Open begins with free Fan Week, (Tuesday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 28), which features the Qualifying Tournament as well as top players in practice action. (The US Open will be the last chance to see Serena Williams play professionally, as she’s calling it a career after the Open.) Fan Week also includes a Legends double match (7 p.m. Aug. 23); the “Tennis Plays for Peace” exhibition to benefit Ukraine (7 p.m. Aug. 24); a “Flavors of the Open” food event (7 p.m. Aug. 25); Player Media Day and the Chase Sound Check Concert (11 a.m. and 7 p.m. respectively Aug. 26); and Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day (all day Aug. 27).

Some of the events, while free, require tickets. And you’ll be able to participate in more activities with the Fan Access Pass.