Arts Westchester announces new festival

Arts Westchester has announced a fall arts festival for White Plains, where the arts council is headquartered in its Arts Exchange building.

Painted murals, massive, street sculptures and 20 musical performances will highlight the “Serious Fun Arts Fest” (Oct. 12 through 16), featuring more than 200 artists throughout the state.

Nine-story murals will ornament The Mitchell, a new apartment complex, while a quilted work will envelope the Arts Exchange building, Christo-like. A pop-up art fair will complement the 15 new public- art works.

Recently, ArtsWestchester gave cultural lovers a taste of what’s in store as Chris Soria put the finishing touches on his mural “Painted Lady” on the side of The Galleria, 101 Main St., with White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and ArtsWestchester CEO Janet T. Langsam among those looking on.

For more, visit artswestchester.org.