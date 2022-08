Delta Pi Real Greek, a family-owned restaurant offering casual Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, has opened in Poughkeepsie.

The new restaurant takes over the 60 Raymond Ave. site formerly occupied by BurgerFi, which closed last October after seven years in business.

According to the new restaurant’s website, the eatery offers a “unique spin on Greek classics with our ‘Build Your Own’ concept, allowing you to enjoy traditional Greek food in whatever configuration you would like.”