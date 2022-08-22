WWE expands NXT brand to Europe

Stamford-headquartered WWE is expanding its NXT brand with a 2023 launch of NXT Europe.

NXT was introduced in 2010 as a developmental platform for WWE wrestlers. The company launched NXT UK in 2016 to open a pipeline for British-based talent, and the new offering will further expand its talent pool across the European continent.

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE vice president of talent development creative.

Photo of NXT wrestler Giovanni Vinci courtesy of WWE