Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M

Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million.

The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.

Westport-based Vidal/Wettenstein represented the seller, Beardsley Plaza LLC, and S.B.R.G. of Summerville, Massachusetts, represented the buyer, The Beantown Companies, Inc., of Waltham, Massachusetts.