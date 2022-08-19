Home Human Resources PepsiCo increased IT hiring during July

PepsiCo increased IT hiring during July

Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo’s ratcheted up its information technology (IT) hiring last month while its overall hiring levels dropped.

According to a report in the trade news site JustDrinks.com citing statistics from GlobalData’s Job Analytics, PepsiCo’s IT hiring was 1.5% from June to July while its’ companywide hiring was down by 8.68% during the same period. IT jobs accounted for a 7.12% share in the company’s total hiring activity last month and also recorded a 1.52% growth over the last three-month average share.

North America was the leading region in PepsiCo’s global consumer IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 68.54% share, up from 1.67% rise over the previous month. The Asia-Pacific operations followed with 23.6%, Europe accounted for a 4.49% share and Latin America trailed at 3.37%. Junior level jobs accounted for a 52.81% of the hiring, with mid-level positions at 37.08% and entry level jobs at 10.11%.

