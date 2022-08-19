Home Fairfield Trumbull multifamily complex sells for $101M




Phil Hall


Royce at Trumbull, a 339-unit apartment complex in Trumbull, has sold for $101 million.

The nearly 400,000-square-foot complex on a 30-acre property at 100 Avalon Gates was developed in 1997 by AvalonBay Communities, a multifamily real estate investment trust. Previous owner Paredim Partners renovated about half of the units before selling the property last year for $82 million to Sym Investments and Skywood Properties.

Rosewood Realty Group brokered the transaction and represented both the sellers and the buyer, Colony Hills.

“This sale is a good example that investors’ demand for some suburban multifamily assets remain strong despite rising interest rates,” said Rosewood Realty Group’s President of National Sales Jonathan Brody.

