Investment banking firm Stifel to open Stamford office

Stifel, a global wealth management and investment banking company, is opening its first Fairfield County office at 677 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

This will be Stifel’s sixth office in Connecticut – it also operates in Hamden, Hartford, Madison, Mystic, and Southbury. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide the company with a grant in arrears up to $1.75 million, contingent on the company creating and retaining 50 new full-time jobs.

“Like Stifel, Stamford is growing rapidly, and we are happy to expand further into Connecticut,” said Victor Nesi, co-president and head of the institutional group of Stifel Financial. “In our view, Stamford is the state’s financial services hub, and given its close proximity to other Stifel offices and to many of our clients, we believe having a presence there is important.”

“We are seeing a growing number of financial services firms make new investments and increase headcounts in Connecticut, which is great news for our strong finance ecosystem and economy as a whole,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman and Peter Denious, CEO of the nonprofit economic development organization AdvanceCT, said in a joint statement. “Stifel’s decision to expand their operations in Connecticut is another reminder of the many competitive advantages our state has to offer leading global companies.”