Home Banking & Finance Investment banking firm Stifel to open Stamford office

Investment banking firm Stifel to open Stamford office

By
Phil Hall
-

Stifel, a global wealth management and investment banking company, is opening its first Fairfield County office at 677 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

This will be Stifel’s sixth office in Connecticut – it also operates in Hamden, Hartford, Madison, Mystic, and Southbury. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide the company with a grant in arrears up to $1.75 million, contingent on the company creating and retaining 50 new full-time jobs.

“Like Stifel, Stamford is growing rapidly, and we are happy to expand further into Connecticut,” said Victor Nesi, co-president and head of the institutional group of Stifel Financial. “In our view, Stamford is the state’s financial services hub, and given its close proximity to other Stifel offices and to many of our clients, we believe having a presence there is important.”

“We are seeing a growing number of financial services firms make new investments and increase headcounts in Connecticut, which is great news for our strong finance ecosystem and economy as a whole,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman and Peter Denious, CEO of the nonprofit economic development organization AdvanceCT, said in a joint statement. “Stifel’s decision to expand their operations in Connecticut is another reminder of the many competitive advantages our state has to offer leading global companies.”

Previous articleRockland County declares Modified Stage 2 Water Emergency
Next articleTrumbull multifamily complex sells for $101M
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here