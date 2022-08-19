Rockland County declares Modified Stage 2 Water Emergency

Rockland County has issued a Modified Stage 2 Water Emergency, as of Aug. 18, with new mandatory restrictions placed on water use.

In a press statement from County Executive Ed Day’s office, the water emergency was attributed to dry conditions that “led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River which is limiting the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents. Rockland encountered a similar issue in 2016 and out of an abundance of caution, in tandem with recommendations from our water suppliers, the county is taking proactive measures to preserve water usage.”

Under the new mandatory water use restrictions, lawns may be watered twice a week only on specified days while flower gardens, vegetable gardens and landscaped areas can be watered during specified hours every other day of the month according to property address. Nursery facilities and golf courses are encouraged to “exercise a water conservation plan, that is compliant with Article V of the Rockland County Sanitary Code, in lieu of the specified watering restrictions.” Water cannot be used to wash any paved surfaces.

Furthermore, water cannot not be served in restaurants unless a patron requests it and the use of flow-through (non-recycled) fountains, artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools is prohibited. And bulk water supply from any local source within the county cannot be exported outside the county.

Earlier this week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. However, that alert did not include usage restrictions.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons