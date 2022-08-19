Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July

Connecticut gained 6,500 jobs in July, a 0.4% uptick to 1.65 million, as the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, according to data released by the state’s Department of Labor. This marked the seventh consecutive month of employment gains during 2022.

Also, the initially released June 2022 job gain of 1,700 (0.1%) was revised up by 1,300 positions to a 3,000 monthly gain (0.2%).

Connecticut’s private sector employment increased 2,600 jobs (0.2%) in July and the government supersector added 3,900 jobs (1.7%). Among the Fairfield County submarkets, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor added 2,000 positions and the Greater Danbury area added 900.

“Job growth has been consistent in 2022 and the unemployment rate is down to its early 2019 level,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Many industries are above pre-pandemic levels including construction, wholesale trade, and professional, scientific and technical services.”

