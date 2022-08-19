Home Fairfield Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week starts Aug. 21

Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week starts Aug. 21

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut will hold its annual Sales Tax-Free Week from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

During the course of the week, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 will be exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. This the second tax holiday week being offered in Connecticut this year – for the first time, a springtime tax holiday was held last April.

“We hope that the families of Connecticut can combine this holiday with his other initiatives such as the child tax rebate to ensure their children and loved ones are ready for the start of a great new school year,” said Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) Commissioner Mark Boughton. Personally, I am planning to patronize some of the locally-owned shops in Connecticut. And, I would like to give a heartfelt thanks for the incredible efforts of the DRS staff who work to make this and all our programs possible.”

Photo: Michal Jarmoluk / Pixabay

Previous articleSurvey finds Covid remains major concern for seniors
Next articleConnecticut added 6,500 jobs in July
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here