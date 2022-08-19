Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week starts Aug. 21

Connecticut will hold its annual Sales Tax-Free Week from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

During the course of the week, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 will be exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. This the second tax holiday week being offered in Connecticut this year – for the first time, a springtime tax holiday was held last April.

“We hope that the families of Connecticut can combine this holiday with his other initiatives such as the child tax rebate to ensure their children and loved ones are ready for the start of a great new school year,” said Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) Commissioner Mark Boughton. Personally, I am planning to patronize some of the locally-owned shops in Connecticut. And, I would like to give a heartfelt thanks for the incredible efforts of the DRS staff who work to make this and all our programs possible.”

