Home Fairfield Survey finds Covid remains major concern for seniors

Survey finds Covid remains major concern for seniors

By
Phil Hall
-

The continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is resonating with American seniors through a new nationwide survey released by the online private health insurance marketplace eHealth Inc.

In a survey of more than 2,500 Medicare beneficiaries, 62% of respondents supported the reimposing of social distancing and masking rules if the Covid case count begins to rise again. The survey also found that 31% of respondents stating their confidence in the federal government’s handling of the pandemic has decreased in the past year, with 21% stating their confidence increased and 48% saying it remained unchanged. The political ramifications of Covid will be felt in November, as 62% of respondents said Covid was still a top-three issue in the upcoming election.

But while 35% of respondents said their life is “mostly back to normal” since the pandemic’s severity waned and 44% say their life is “somewhat back to normal,” many seniors are not eager to rush back to old habits: 73% of respondents said they were less likely to go on a cruise, 56% were less likely to attend a concert and 52% were less likely to travel by plane.

“While younger people may be moving on, Covid remains a serious concern for Medicare beneficiaries,” said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. “As Covid case and hospitalization rates fluctuate, our survey offers an important benchmark on the sentiments of a large and vulnerable segment of the population.”

Previous articleNYMC DESIGNATED INSTITUTIONAL OFFICIAL NAMED
Next articleConnecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week starts Aug. 21
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here