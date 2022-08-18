Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors.

According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.

Aiello did not contest the allegations and provided the patient an apology and a financial statement. He was recertified as a radiologist and completed a number of medical courses.

The board also enacted a $10,000 fine and reprimanded the medical license of Dr. Gary Blick, the chief medical officer of Health Care Advocates International, a Stratford-based clinic specializing in the care of LGBTQ and HIV-positive patients.

Blick agreed to a consent order that found he failed to properly care for a patient in 2017 and 2018. Blick was faulted for not maintaining proper medical records for the patient and not monitoring the patient’s outcome after medical interventions. Blick was also charged with allowing unlicensed people to administer medications to patients – including intravenous procedures – while also failing to maintain adequate infection prevention practices and properly secure patient medical information.

Blick did not contest the allegations but did not admit error, and he completed courses in medical recordkeeping, infection control and management of autoimmune disorders.