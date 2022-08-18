Working Families Party endorses Lamont and Bysiewicz

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz have received the endorsement of Connecticut’s Working Families Party.

The party traditionally offers its ballot line to Democratic candidates and endorsed Lamont and Bysiewicz when they first ran for their respective offices in 2018. Lamont’s placement on the Working Families Party line in the previous gubernatorial election brought him approximately 18,000 votes.

“During their first term, Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz led the state with the steady hand and sound judgment necessary not just to respond to the worst economic crisis in a generation, but to move Connecticut forward,” said Sarah Ganong, state director of the Connecticut Working Families Party, in a statement. “They understand that the foundation of a strong economy is working families, and the need to build an economy where everyone, no matter where they live or where they were born, can thrive.”

Bob Stefanowski, Lamont’s Republican challenger, dismissed the Working Families Party as a “progressive, socialist-leaning organization.”

“There is a sad irony in the party’s title when the ‘Working Families’ Party has done much more harm than good for Connecticut’s working families, business owners, and middle class,” Stefanowski said. “This is the party that has called to defund the police – which is the next, fatal step in the deterioration of Connecticut’s public safety. I am running for Governor to foster affordability, safety, and independence for every Connecticut resident.”