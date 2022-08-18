Carolyn Hamrak named CFO at the Bruce Museum

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich has hired Carolyn Hamrak as chief financial officer.

Hamrak was previously senior director of finance and administration at United Palace. Earlier in her career, she was senior director of finance at New York Common Pantry, senior financial manager at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and director of budget operations and earned income at the New York Botanical Garden.

“Carolyn is a seasoned financial professional with a strong background in non-profit arts and culture organizations,” sais Robert Wolterstorff, the museum’s executive director. “We believe she is a perfect fit to work with staff to usher in the next era of the Bruce Museum.”