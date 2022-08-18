Stamford’s MKM Partners is acquired by investment bank

MKM Partners LLC, a Stamford-based institutional equity trading, sales and research firm, was acquired by Roth Capital Partners LLC of Newport Beach, Calif. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Roth Capital Partners is an investment bank focused on capital markets, research, institutional sales, investor conferences and corporate access. The acquisition of MKM will provide Roth Capital Partners with a 235-person workforce in 14 offices across North America, with approximately 60 investment bankers, 45 research analysts, and more than 75 distribution professionals specializing in the markets.

Sagar Sheth, MKM’s CEO, will become chief executive of the combined entity and Byron Roth will become executive chairman.

“The transaction with Roth will provide catalysts and resources that will deepen our ability to provide market intelligence and strategies to our clients,” said Sheth. “The foundation of the transaction represents our focus of unlocking a number of revenue opportunities while benefitting from the complementary workforces of both firms. We look forward to growing the business in the U.S. and globally, as well as creating a number of opportunities for our professionals, partners, and clients.”