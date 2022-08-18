Home Banking & Finance Stamford’s MKM Partners is acquired by investment bank

Stamford’s MKM Partners is acquired by investment bank

By
Phil Hall
-

MKM Partners LLC, a Stamford-based institutional equity trading, sales and research firm, was acquired by Roth Capital Partners LLC of Newport Beach, Calif. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Roth Capital Partners is an investment bank focused on capital markets, research, institutional sales, investor conferences and corporate access. The acquisition of MKM will provide Roth Capital Partners with a 235-person workforce in 14 offices across North America, with approximately 60 investment bankers, 45 research analysts, and more than 75 distribution professionals specializing in the markets.

Sagar Sheth, MKM’s CEO, will become chief executive of the combined entity and Byron Roth will become executive chairman.

“The transaction with Roth will provide catalysts and resources that will deepen our ability to provide market intelligence and strategies to our clients,” said Sheth. “The foundation of the transaction represents our focus of unlocking a number of revenue opportunities while benefitting from the complementary workforces of both firms. We look forward to growing the business in the U.S. and globally, as well as creating a number of opportunities for our professionals, partners, and clients.”

Previous articleFormer Scarsdale mayor tapped as GOP candidate in 16th District race
Next articleCarolyn Hamrak named CFO at the Bruce Museum
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here