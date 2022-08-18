Home Government Former Scarsdale mayor tapped as GOP candidate in 16th District race

Former Scarsdale mayor tapped as GOP candidate in 16th District race

Phil Hall
The Westchester Republican County Committee has named Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a pediatrician who served as mayor of Scarsdale from 2011 to 2013, to run for Congress in New York’s 16th Congressional District.

Levitt Flisser, who is medical director of the Bronxville schools, will face the winner of the Democratic primary scheduled for Aug. 23. The incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman is facing a challenge from Vedat Ashi and Catherine Parker, who are both members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators. The district, which was recently redrawn, covers all of southern Westchester and parts of the North Bronx.

“I am running because our great country is straying from the American Dream, which has offered so many hard-working people opportunities for success and achievement,” said Levitt Flisser in a press statement, adding that as “a long-time resident and dedicated civic volunteer in Westchester County [and] with my Bronx roots, and continuous voluntary Bronx pediatric service, I understand what is important to residents of District 16, and I will represent them.”

