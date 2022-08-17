Bedford’s on the Las Vegas strip via Martha Stewart’s new restaurant

At least one element of the Westchester town Bedford is no longer confined to Westchester and has made it to the Las Vegas Strip in the form of The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a new restaurant named after Stewart’s Westchester farmhouse.

The 194-seat restaurant has opened at Paris Las Vegas, a 2,900-room casino resort owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc., that is notable for its 46-story replica of the Eiffel Tower.

“We have worked tirelessly to bring my farmhouse in Bedford, New York, to life in Las Vegas, and I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with,” Stewart said. Stewart described the restaurant as drawing inspiration from her 1925 country farmhouse in Bedford. The Las Vegas setup includes an accurate replica of the dining room in the Bedford farmhouse and has a kitchen equipped with white marble counters, stainless steel appliances, gray wood cabinets and hanging copper pans from Stewart’s cookware brand.

The brand management and marketing firm Marquee Brands is involved in the restaurant, having acquired the Martha Stewart brand in 2019. It says that Stewart-branded products are now used in 70 million households.

“Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands are leaders in hospitality that inspire and draw fans from around the world, and we are honored to collaborate with such incredible partners,” according to Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager of Paris Las Vegas. “The opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart further establishes Paris Las Vegas as a must-visit culinary destination.”

Among the items on the menu are Niçoise Salad, Oysters Rockefeller, Roast Herb Chicken, and Upside-Down Lemon Meringue Pie.

“I’ve been coming to Las Vegas for years and years and years and an offer was made by Caesars to open a Martha restaurant,” Stewart said. “I live on a farm. I have lots of farm animals and horses and I grow my own hay and my own vegetables and the house is a simple 1925 farmhouse but the subtlety of the furniture and the simple beautiful colors and antiques are all emulated right here.”

Reports that Stewart would be involved in opening a Las Vegas restaurant began circulating last October, but details remained sketchy.

Dining at The Bedford can be expensive, with the menu showing a 32 oz. Prime Bone-in Ribeye at $159.95 and Couscous Royale, which features a roasted lamp chop, at $65.95. A 2 oz. serving of Golden Osetra caviar is $166.95.