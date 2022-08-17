Hudson Valley Renegades sold for second time in eight months

The Hudson Valley Renegades, a Fishkill-based minor league baseball team affiliated with the New York Yankees, was sold for the second time in eight months.

According to a Hudson Valley Press report, the team’s sale was part of a deal involving 10 minor league teams that were purchased for $280 million by Silver Lake, a worldwide investment company.

Last December, the Renegades and several other minor league teams were sold by the Goldklang Group to Diamond Baseball Holdings for an undisclosed sun.

The team, which plays at Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill, was founded in 1994 when Pennsylvania’s Erie Sailors relocated to the Hudson Valley. The Renegades were part of Class A Short Season New York–Penn League from 1994 until 2020, when the league was terminated. The Renegades joined the New York Yankees organization as a High Single-A affiliate for the 2021 baseball season.

“The Hudson Valley Renegades, currently in first place in their division, will continue to provide families with a great and affordable baseball experience,” said a Renegades spokesperson. “The partnership the Renegades have with Dutchess County, combined with the support from our owners will continue to draw crowds to our stadium to watch great baseball in an intimate setting.”

Photo courtesy of the Renegades