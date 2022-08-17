Kingston startup to provide telecom services to underserved communities

The newest company in the Hudson Valley’s telecommunications sector is Archtop Fiber, a Kingston-headquartered provider of symmetrical multi-gig, fiber internet and phone service.

The company will focus on providing its services to residential and business customers in historically underserved communities across the Northeast. Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Jeff DeMond, a former director at The Cable Center and a director and special adviser to C-Span, Archtop was formed in partnership with Post Road Group, a digital infrastructure and real estate investment platform.

The new company’s initial plans are focused on investing up to $350 million in the company to accelerate fiber expansion throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond to reach over 500,000 homes and businesses across the region.

“I’m a serial entrepreneur with a history and passion for undertaking things others won’t and doing so with a deep compassion for communities often overlooked by the telecom establishment,” said DeMond. “Archtop will be the long-awaited ‘shot in the arm’– not just as the best broadband Internet service provider for homes and local businesses, but as a true community member and partner. We have always been an invested creator of jobs, a catalyst for economic growth and a corporate partner with a passion for ‘leaning in’ wherever needed.”

Photo: Jeff DeMond