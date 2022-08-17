Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Get Joy debuts telehealth service for dogs

Get Joy, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce dog wellness brand based in Norwalk, has introduced a telehealth service designed for canine patients.

The new Get Joy Health service is available free of charge to all active Get Joy subscribers. Customers can log into their portal, select live chat or schedule a video session with a veterinarian. In the future, Get Joy Health will be available as an annual subscription for anyone who wants access to the service.

“We see this as a big opportunity to expand beyond nutrition – which is at the core of our DNA – and into other products and services that will bring tremendous value, a more personalized relationship and better meet the needs of our customers,” said Get Joy Founder and CEO Tom Arrix. “The human wellness market is booming, and it’s incredibly exciting for us to see trends making their way into the minds of pet parents. We believe that dogs deserve the same time and effort that humans are putting into their own wellness pursuits, and Get Joy Health is an important step for us to create a more personalized, 360-degree wellness experience for our beloved pets.”

