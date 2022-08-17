Home Banking & Finance Stamford’s Legal & General Retirement America closed $735M in Q2 pension risk...

Stamford’s Legal & General Retirement America closed $735M in Q2 pension risk transfers

Phil Hall
Legal & General Retirement America (LGRA), Stamford-based provider of customized pension risk solutions for institutional clients in the U.S. market, announced it closed $735 million in pension risk transfer (PRT) transactions in the second quarter of this year, marking the largest quarter to date for the organization.

From April through June, LGRA closed four transactions to secure coverage for approximately 5,000 plan participants. The $735 million volume surpassed the $628 million record from the third quarter of 2020.

“The looming threat of recession makes today a prudent time for companies to recalibrate their strategies to align with the long-term retirement goals of their employees,” said George Palms, president of LGRA. “We’re thrilled to close another record-breaking quarter, which affirms our client-centric approach to effective pension risk management solutions and the importance of providing participants with a more secure financial future.”

