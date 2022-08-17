Norwalk’s Pepperidge Farm teams with Dunkin on pumpkin spice crackers

Norwalk-based Pepperidge Farm is partnering its Goldfish cracker brand with Dunkin for a new Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

The limited-time flavor will be available starting Sept. 1, and this marks the first time the two companies have collaborated on a product. As part of a special promotion ahead of the release, a limited quantity of the product will be made available through GoldfishSmiles on TikTok.

“We continue to take Goldfish to the next level with new, delicious and unexpected partnerships,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer at Campbell Snacks, a Pepperidge Farm division. “This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best.”