Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Pepperidge Farm teams with Dunkin on pumpkin spice crackers

Norwalk’s Pepperidge Farm teams with Dunkin on pumpkin spice crackers

By
Phil Hall
-

Norwalk-based Pepperidge Farm is partnering its Goldfish cracker brand with Dunkin for a new Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

The limited-time flavor will be available starting Sept. 1, and this marks the first time the two companies have collaborated on a product. As part of a special promotion ahead of the release, a limited quantity of the product will be made available through GoldfishSmiles on TikTok.

“We continue to take Goldfish to the next level with new, delicious and unexpected partnerships,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer at Campbell Snacks, a Pepperidge Farm division. “This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best.”

Previous articleCOUNTY HISTORIAN APPOINTED TO NATIONAL COMMITTEE
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here