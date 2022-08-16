Rye Brook’s Tailwind Air to offer Manhattan-to-Washington service

Rye Brook-based seaplane operator Tailwind Air has announced a new route connecting Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd St. to College Park Airport in Washington, D.C.

The new service begins Sept. 13 and flights will be approximately 90 minutes. Tailwind’s fleet of Cessna Grand Caravans will feature two pilots, eight economy plus leather seats, aisle and window access and an ability to land on water or at an airport.

“We’re very excited to be adding Washington, D.C., to our scheduled service,” saidd Peter Manice, Tailwind Air’ co-founder and director of scheduled services. “When factoring in the full journey – one hour and twenty minutes in the air (comparable to DCA-LGA service except with no need to access crowded and congested airports on both ends) or the three hours fifty minutes for the Acela – Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between D.C. and Manhattan. That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this a compelling experience.”