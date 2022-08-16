Home Aviation Rye Brook’s Tailwind Air to offer Manhattan-to-Washington service

Rye Brook’s Tailwind Air to offer Manhattan-to-Washington service

By
Phil Hall
-

Rye Brook-based seaplane operator Tailwind Air has announced a new route connecting Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd St. to College Park Airport in Washington, D.C.

Tailwind Air plane landing at Boston harbor.

The new service begins Sept. 13 and flights will be approximately 90 minutes. Tailwind’s fleet of Cessna Grand Caravans will feature two pilots, eight economy plus leather seats, aisle and window access and an ability to land on water or at an airport.

“We’re very excited to be adding Washington, D.C., to our scheduled service,” saidd Peter Manice, Tailwind Air’ co-founder and director of scheduled services. “When factoring in the full journey – one hour and twenty minutes in the air (comparable to DCA-LGA service except with no need to access crowded and congested airports on both ends) or the three hours fifty minutes for the Acela – Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between D.C. and Manhattan. That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this a compelling experience.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

