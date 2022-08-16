Benny Goodman’s Stamford home listed at $1.3M

The Stamford residence that was the longtime home to music legend Benny Goodman has been listed for sale at $1.3 million.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot residence was originally constructed in 1832 and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home is within a 1.22-acre property that also includes a one-bedroom guest cottage, an in-ground pool with patio, a lily pond and gardens.

Goodman, who was known as the “King of Swing” during his halcyon days, lived at the residence from 1952 until he passed away in 1986. The property last changed hands in 2014 for $935,000.

Photo courtesy of Zillow