Gordon McLennan joins Opal Fuels as VP of business development

Opal Fuels Inc., a White Plains-based vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas, has named Gordon McLennan as vice president of business development.

McLennan was previously vice president of business development at Iogen Corp., where he has been responsible for developing and delivering new commercial opportunities for renewable natural gas and cellulosic ethanol initiatives. In his new job, he will be tasked with expanding Opal Fuels’ business development reach on the upstream side of the business.

“We’re very pleased to have Gord join our team to help support and expand our significant growth goals,” said Executive Vice President Dave Unger. “His contacts throughout the industry and experience in closing transactions makes him a key asset to Opal Fuels.”