Home Energy Gordon McLennan joins Opal Fuels as VP of business development

Gordon McLennan joins Opal Fuels as VP of business development

By
Phil Hall
-

Opal Fuels Inc., a White Plains-based vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas, has named Gordon McLennan as vice president of business development.

McLennan was previously vice president of business development at Iogen Corp., where he has been responsible for developing and delivering new commercial opportunities for renewable natural gas and cellulosic ethanol initiatives. In his new job, he will be tasked with expanding Opal Fuels’ business development reach on the upstream side of the business.

“We’re very pleased to have Gord join our team to help support and expand our significant growth goals,” said Executive Vice President Dave Unger. “His contacts throughout the industry and experience in closing transactions makes him a key asset to Opal Fuels.”

Previous articleMastercard in sponsorship pact with Saudi esports tournament
Next articleStamford’s Crane Holdings divests legacy asbestos liabilities
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here