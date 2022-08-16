Mastercard in sponsorship pact with Saudi esports tournament

Mastercard has signed a three-year partnership agreement to become an official sponsor of the Saudi Esports Federation’s Gamers8 gaming and esports event.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. As part of the sponsorship agreement, Mastercard will host a series of daily tournaments and experiences during the event, which is now underway and runs through Sept. 8. Among the experiences coordinated by the Purchase-headquartered company is the Mastercard E-Lounge Tournament that pits gamers in a prize-focused competition.

“Gamers8 is shaping up as a truly unique and history-making event – one that showcases the Kingdom’s growth as a leading digital hub, and provides people access to a wholly immersive experience,” said Adam Jones, country general manager, MENA Central, at Mastercard. “We are delighted to be working with the Saudi Esports Federation and our network to deliver the greatest esports and gaming event ever.”