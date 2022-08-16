U.S. and world news for Aug. 16

Giuliani target of criminal probe: Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is the target of a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn results of the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia. Giuliani was expected to testify before a grand jury looking into the pressuring of Georgia election officials to throw out Biden’s victory and give the election to Trump but now that his lawyers have been told that he’s a target of the investigation by the Fulton County Georgia District Attorney that is not expected to happen. At the same time, it was revealed that Donald Trump has hired an Atlanta-based criminal attorney, Drew Findling.

Weisselberg plea expected: The New York Times and the Associated Press are reporting that Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, could plead guilty to tax evasion later this week. Weisselberg is scheduled for trial in October on charges that he received $1.7 million from the Trump company that was not reported as income.

Justice wants affidavit kept secret: The Justice Department has filed court papers asking that the affidavit that supported the search warrant that was used to search Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property remain sealed. The search warrant has been made public but the Justice Department says the affidavit that helped convince a judge to issue the search warrant contains sensitive information that would hurt its on-going investigation and needs to be kept confidential.

Streaming deal announced: Walmart and Paramount have announced a deal for Walmart+ members to receive access to the Paramount+ streaming service as part of their membership. The arrangement, scheduled to start in September, makes Paramount+ programming available in more homes at a time when competition is heating up among suppliers of streaming programs. Walmart reports having approximately 230 million customers and 2022 revenue of $573 billion.

Mercenary HQ shelled: The Ukrainian military reports shelling a headquarters in the Eastern part of the country used by mercenaries hired to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine. A Ukrainian official said the number of dead had not been confirmed.

Heat belt forecast: The First Street Foundation, which studies air temperatures and climate change reports that by the year 2053, if nothing is done to change the situation, an extreme heat belt will develop in the U.S. stretching from Northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin. The foundation says 107-million people living in 1,023 counties will experience temperatures that during heat waves go above 125 degrees.



Photo via Wikimedia Commons