M&T Bank launches pop-up shop to highlight Bridgeport businesses

M&T Bank has launched its initiative to bolster small businesses in Bridgeport: The M&T Spotlight Shop.

The mobile pop-up shop was opened Aug. 11 at Bridgeport’s Captain’s Cove Seaport. This new endeavor will serve as a temporary storefront for multiple businesses that will take turns cycling through the “spotlight” that this retail setting provides. Participating businesses will each occupy use of the Spotlight Shop for about two weeks.

M&T had previous success with this model when it was initially launched in 2019 in Baltimore. The local business showcase model later shifted to being online only when the pandemic hit the following year. Beginning this year, the Spotlight Shop will be open both virtually and in-person.

Frank Micalizzi, Bridgeport regional president and head of commercial banking for Connecticut at M&T, said the Spotlight Shop in Captain’s Cove will “shine a light on several of our business clients who are wonderful examples of local entrepreneurs,” adding that “they’re examples of small businesses that can and do thrive when they have access to resources and know-how to succeed.”

The importance of small businesses to both the local economy and in fostering a sense of community was a common refrain among those who spoke during the launch ceremony.

Bruce Williams, vice president of Captain’s Cove, is personally familiar with the importance of small business — he hails from a line of small-business owners, beginning with his grandparents and continuing with his father, who opened Captain’s Cove in 1982 along with his wife and friends and family. Williams stated that since then, the seaport has served as a sort of “mothership for small businesses.”

State Senator Marilyn Moore concurred with Williams’ sentiment, believing small businesses to be a backbone for the economy and the community.

“There’s a lot of pride in the work they do nearby, and then they give so many young people opportunities to build skills and to learn,” she said.

The first Bridgeport business to operate out of the cozy mobile storefront will be Leisha’s Bakeria, a boutique bakery in operation since 2014 and located in 7 Lafayette Circle in the city’s Bijou Square neighborhood.

“It’s great to share the atmosphere with you guys and the treats that I do at the shop,” said Leisha Young, the bakery’s owner.

In addition to serving baked goods and other meals, Young’s business has also performed some community outreach efforts, in line with Moore’s assertion that small businesses help foster a sense of community.

“She has fed the council during our long, arduous Saturday morning budget meetings where we’re there all day, so she has heartily fed our tummies so we could make sure to get through the process,” Nieves said.

To preserve a “culture of cohesiveness” businesses like Young’s offer, Nieves believed “we need to make sure that we have organizations and entities that continue to help these businesses thrive because our neighborhoods depend on them.” She applauded M&T’s Spotlight Showcase initiative to help boost the profiles of small businesses in conjunction with Captain’s Cove.

“These are small incubators to what successful, progressive businesses can do throughout the city,” Nieves said.

Rev. Dr. Herron Gaston, assistant chief administrative officer of the city of Bridgeport, praised M&T’s focus on highlighting local independent businesses.

“I think it’s incumbent upon all of us who care deeply about our community,” said Gaston, “that we are investing in small businesses, creating and curating opportunities for people to get to work.”

Gaston highlighted small-businesses’ role in the community as providers of jobs, creating opportunities for Bridgeport residents and thus allowing them to “rise up from the economic oppression that they’ve been feeling for decades upon decades.”