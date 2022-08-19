Caramoor says ‘good-bye’ to its summer music offerings

Those reluctant to let go of Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts’ summer season are in luck: The Katonah-based center has one more “Concert on the Lawn,” featuring the Matthew Whitaker Quintet, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.

A piano and organ phenomenon, Whitaker is also an award-winning composer and an acclaimed bandleader who has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in jazz. His appearance at Caramoor is a collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center.

For “Concerts on the Lawn,” Caramoor asks guests to bring their own seating, as it takes place on the center’s Friends Field. Picnicking prior to and during the concert is welcome, and concertgoers can bring their own or buy food and beverages on- site. The concert will take place rain or shine. (If it rains, it moves into the tented Venetian Theater.) Tickets are $35; $15 for children.

Can’t make it? Caramoor’s fall and spring concerts, held in the Music Room of the Rosen House, are on sale now at caramoor.org.