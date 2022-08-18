Tiffany & Co. has a ‘lock’ on new jewelry designs

Tiffany & Co. has just debuted its Tiffany Lock collection of 18-karat rose-, white- and yellow-gold bracelets for every gender. Available with diamonds or in metal-only styles online now and in the company’s 300 stores worldwide in September, the bracelets have a clasp whose swiveling mechanism reimagines a padlock – an important motif in the luxe retailer’s 185-year history.

“Tiffany Lock is an elegant interpretation of an archival, functional design,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co. “Defined by modern, clean lines and a breakthrough clasp mechanism, Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new pillar to our diamond and gold jewelry offering. We are thrilled to unveil our latest icon.”

Prior to the 1950s, Tiffany offered functional padlocks. During the mid-century, they began to take on a purely aesthetic purpose as everything from key rings to money clips, brooches and necklaces featured design elements evoking padlocks. Over the last 20 years, the padlock motif has continued to evolve in collections like Return to Tiffany and Tiffany HardWear.

The Tiffany Lock collection is accompanied by a marketing campaign that blends the talents of model Imaan Hammam, skater Tyshawn Jones, photographers Mario Sorrenti and Raymond Meier and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois.

Founded in Manhattan in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, who was born and raised in Connecticut and had an estate in Irvington, Tiffany & Co. has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees. Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market not only silver, jewelry and watches but luxury accessories and home goods. Nearly 5,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the company’s workshops,

