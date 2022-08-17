Scents and sensibility from Tocca

Let’s face it: In a sizzling summer, you want to enjoy fragrance and body oils, but you don’t want that oily, sticky look and feel. Enter Tocca, the fragrance and lifestyle brand, which has launched Olio Sublime Profumatos – scented dry body oils that are vegan and antioxidant, blending argan, jojoba and vitamin E in four modern scents:

Cleopatra, featuring Mediterranean jasmine, greens, grapefruit and patchouli;

featuring Mediterranean jasmine, greens, grapefruit and patchouli; Florence , with Italian bergamot, violet, true gardenia, iris, tuberose and pear;

, with Italian bergamot, violet, true gardenia, iris, tuberose and pear; Giulietta , featuring green apple, orchid and blush tulips surrounded by amber and the subtlest musk; and

, featuring green apple, orchid and blush tulips surrounded by amber and the subtlest musk; and Stella, with Italian blood orange, sweet lily, white freesia and sandalwood.

The cost is $54 for each (3.4 fluid ounces) or $12 for the Mini Discovery set. Available at Anthropologie, Bluemercury and Nordstrom.