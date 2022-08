Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester, a full-service plumbing and drain-cleaning franchise, has opened its doors at 430 Nepperhan Ave. in Yonkers. The company is part of the Mr. Rooter Plumbing franchise and Neighborly, which has more than 5,000 home-service locations operating worldwide. Ron Fanish, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester, said, “Mr. Rooter is an established, trusted…