U.S. and world news for Aug. 15

China stages new military exercises: With a U.S. Congressional Delegation visiting Taiwan, China today announced a new round of military exercises around Taiwan. China alleged that the U.S. officials were in the island nation to challenge China on the matter of Taiwan’s independence. China’s position is that Taiwan is part of mainland China.

Chinese cut interest rates: China today cut two of its key interest rates by small amounts, in a move to boost its economy. The Chinese move is in contrast to what’s happening elsewhere with the U.S., Great Britain and other countries raising interest rates to combat inflation. The People’s Bank of China trimmed one of its interest rates by one-tenth of a point to 2% and a second rate from 2.85% to 2.75%.

Rushdie continues recovery after attack: Author Salman Rushdie is reported to be making good progress while still hospitalized for injuries suffered when he was attacked during an appearance at the Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York. Hadi Matar, age 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to attacking Rushdie. Matar is an Iranian sympathizer. Rushdie wrote the book “The Satanic Verses” that some Muslims consider blasphemous.

Poll shows less concern about climate change: A poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 35% of U.S. adults now are very or extremely concerned about climate change, a drop from 44% in August 2019. Only about half of the people surveyed said their actions affect the climate, a drop from two-thirds who in August 2019 believed that what they do affects the climate.

Heche dies from injuries: Actress Anne Heche has died in Los Angeles at age 53 from injuries suffered in a car accident. The car she was driving hit a house and burst into flames. Heche had been hospitalized on life support.

Nexstar to buy CW Network: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 75% ownership interest in The CW Network, now jointly owned by Warner Bros. and Paramount. Warner and Paramount will each retain 12.5% of the television network. Nexstar is the largest owner of TV stations in the U.S., owning 200 stations by itself or with partners.